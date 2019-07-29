A Floyd County man is charged with felony aggravated assault in the wake of an incident Sunday at the intersection of Rosedale Road and US 27 North.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Houston Tyler Wright, 25, of 5460 Big Texas Valley Road, used his own motor vehicle to strike the vehicle of a woman in what police categorized as an attempt to run her off the road.
A warrant for Wright's arrest alleges that he and the victim had been in an argument at another location. She attempted to leave the scene but Wright followed her and used his vehicle as a weapon putting the woman in fear of her safety.
The incident occurred Sunday around 9:40 p.m.
Wright is also charged with criminal trespass and battery against a woman who is pregnant.