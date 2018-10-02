Alabama woman charged with theft of car by deception
An Alabama woman was in jail without bond Tuesday, accused of failing to pay a Rome man for a used car and then trying to sell it to someone else.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tessa Faye Steele, 34, of 8110 County Road 44 in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with felony theft by deception.
Steele is accused of going to buy a 1994 Honda Accord and deceiving the owner into thinking she would pay $2,000 for the car. She later tried to sell the vehicle for $500 and texted the owner saying she never intended to pay him.