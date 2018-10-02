You are the owner of this article.
Alabama woman charged with theft of car by deception

Tessa Faye Steele

An Alabama woman was in jail without bond Tuesday, accused of failing to pay a Rome man for a used car and then trying to sell it to someone else.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Tessa Faye Steele, 34, of 8110 County Road 44 in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with felony theft by deception.

Steele is accused of going to buy a 1994 Honda Accord and deceiving the owner into thinking she would pay $2,000 for the car. She later tried to sell the vehicle for $500 and texted the owner saying she never intended to pay him.

