Alabama sheriff thanks Floyd deputies for assisting in search of shooting suspect
An Alabama man turned himself in on Tuesday after a fleeing the scene of a shooting on Tuesday at a residence north of Cedar Bluff.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Cedar Bluff Police Chief Steve Walden was the first in the area and around 10:20 a.m. and observed a white Ford F-150 leaving the residence at a high speed headed towards the state line on AL Hwy 9. The vehicle evaded pursuit and Floyd County authorities were notified of the incident and began searching for the truck also.
It was determined that the suspected shooter, later identified as Billy Wayne Trammell, had stolen the truck. While deputies found the truck they couldn’t find Trammell and later called off the search.
Around 4:30 p.m. Trammell’s family members contacted a deputy to arrange for Trammell to turn himself in at the jail.
Trammell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 5 p.m. on warrants of attempted murder and theft of property. He remains in jail without bond.
Shaver thanked the Cedar Bluff Police Department, Centre Police De-partment, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Game and Fish for assisting in the investigation and search.