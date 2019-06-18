Alabama investigators are looking for a Rome man as a suspect in a shooting incident that has injured one and resulted in the arrest of two others.
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee Count, Alabama investigators have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred at a residence on County Road 22 in the Kirk’s Grove community. Deputies responded to the call just before 10 p.m. on Monday where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken by Redmond EMS to a regional hospital where he has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.
Investigators arrested two suspects on Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Ala. 9 in the Ellisville area. Anthony Matthew Gilreath, 29, of Centre, Alabama, and Stephen Eric Parker, 47, of Lindale, were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators continue to search for a third suspect, Michael A. Gilreath, 54, of Rome. He is also wanted for the crime of attempted murder. Sheriff Shaver encourages the public to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-927-3365 or submit an email via the website (www.cherokeecountylasheriff.com) if they have information on his whereabouts.