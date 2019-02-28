A DeKalb County, Alabama man faces multiple felony charges in the wake of an investigation into another computer sex crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Philip Wade Traylor, 61, of 1121 Adamsburg Road, Fort Payne, Alabama, is charged with felony child exploitation and felony obscene internet contact with a child.
Traylor is accused of intentionally using an internet service to seduce and solicit a person he believed to be a child to engage in conduct of a sexual nature. He supposedly engaged in verbal descriptions and narratives of sexual conduct with the intent to satisfy his own sexual desires.
Traylor was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.