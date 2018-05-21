Alabama man dies in one of a series of single-car wrecks
An Alabama man died in a crash on Ga. 20, one of a rash of single-vehicle wrecks on county roads in the past week.
According to Floyd County police records:
Michael Simpson of Sand Rock, Alabama, had a heart attack about 1:45 a.m. Saturday while he was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 east on Ga. 20 near Martin Road.
The truck veered off the road, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then stopped against the guide wires of a Georgia Power pole in a resident's yard. Simpson was unresponsive and not breathing when rescuers arrived. He was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center.
Reports on six other single-vehicle wrecks also were released Monday:
- A tree toppled onto a car driven by an Aragon woman on Abrams Road at Harmony Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The windshield and roof of the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara were damaged but there were no injuries.
- A dog ran into the path of a 2013 Honda Accord EX-L driven by a Rome woman on Old Bells Ferry Road Friday morning. The car sustained minor damage to the bumper. It was unclear what happened to the dog.
- A Cedartown truck driver headed to Alabama fell asleep at the wheel just after 4 a.m. Friday on Fosters Mill Road and failed to stop at the sign on Alabama Highway. The truck crossed five traffic lanes and went into a ditch, dumping the load of 78,000 pounds of gravel. The driver was taken to Floyd Medical Center with a back injury and the truck was removed by a wrecker.
- A Lindale woman backed out of her driveway Thursday night and hit a tree across the street. There were no injuries reported.
- A Rockmart man driving a 2013 Nissan Frontier lost control on the wet pavement Thursday afternoon while going around a curve on Booze Mountain Road at Spring Village Road. The vehicle hit a culvert in one yard and ended up in the yard next door. No injuries were reported.
- An Armuchee man lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving south on Floyd Springs Road Wednesday afternoon. The truck slid off the road and he overcorrected, spinning the vehicle across the oncoming lane of traffic and coming to rest facing north. No injuries were reported but the Silverado sustained major damage and was removed by a wrecker.