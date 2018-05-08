Alabama man charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana
An Alabama man who reportedly had more than 900 grams of synthetic marijuana was in jail without bond on a drug trafficking charge Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Anthony Cordarryl Provens, 31, of 596 County Road 42, Hollywood, Alabama, was transferred from Bibb Correctional Facility in Alabama to face charges in Floyd County.
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force got a warrant issued for Provens after finding him, on the morning of Nov. 21, 2017, with 902 grams of synthetic marijuana. Four or more grams is considered proof of trafficking under Georgia law.
Provens is additionally charged with possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and felony failure to appear in court.