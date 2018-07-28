Alabama man charged with obstruction at motorcycle rally
A Jacksonville, Ala., man who refused to stop cursing and disrupting activity at the Cave Spring Motorcycle rally has been charged with multiple felonies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnathan Neal Bell, 39, of 121 Eldon Drive, Jacksonville, Ala., is charged with two felony counts of obstruction and felony criminal damage to property after refusing police commands to cease his disruptive and abusive behavior. He is also charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Police reported that Bell caused more than $1,700 in damage to motorcycles at the rally.
Bell was still being detained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday night pending a $7,900 bond.