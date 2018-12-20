A warrant was issued for a Centre, Alabama, man on Nov. 25 regarding an incident that happened on the same day where police say he threw methamphetamine out of the window while he led them on a high-speed chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Kane Wright, 20, of 11380 County Road 59, was arrested Thursday for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Wright did not stop for police on Turner McCall Boulevard and Dogwood Street and fled from them going 20 mph over the speed limit. Wright had placed a license plate of another vehicle on his car in order to avoid identification by police. He also changed lanes suddenly causing another driver to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid being hit by him. Wright threw a loaded firearm and some methamphetamine out of his window in an attempt to not be caught with either. The firearm had been stolen from Calhoun County, Alabama, and he was in possession of 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine and a scale containing residue of meth on it. His license was also suspended.
Wright is being charged with felony fleeing an officer, theft by receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor affixing to conceal, improper lane change, possession of a drug related object, two counts of reckless conduct, obstruction of officers, abandonment of dangerous drugs and driving with license suspended.