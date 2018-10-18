An Alabama man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond and faces holds from several different jurisdictions in Georgia.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Allen Freeman, 40, of 747 Hillcrest Road, Sylacauga, Alabama, is jailed on a felony bail jumping charge and a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.
Freeman was supposed to be in Floyd County Probate Court on No-vember 26, 2017 but did not show and is accused of leaving the state.
The city of Cedartown, Polk County, Douglas County and Carroll Coun-ty all have holds issued for Freeman on undisclosed charges.