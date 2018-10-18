Steven Allen Freeman

An Alabama man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond and faces holds from several different jurisdictions in Georgia.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Steven Allen Freeman, 40, of 747 Hillcrest Road, Sylacauga, Alabama, is jailed on a felony bail jumping charge and a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.

Freeman was supposed to be in Floyd County Probate Court on No-vember 26, 2017 but did not show and is accused of leaving the state.

The city of Cedartown, Polk County, Douglas County and Carroll Coun-ty all have holds issued for Freeman on undisclosed charges.

