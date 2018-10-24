An Alabama man who reportedly broke a meth pipe while being chased by police is facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Roscoe Lscott Covington, 46, of 5980 County Road 16, in Centre, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday morning after a short foot chase.
Covington ran from officers who approached him at a business in the 1400 block of Martha Berry Boulevard, throwing away two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine as he ran. One of the pipes shattered.
He is charged with felony possession of meth, felony tampering with evidence, two counts of possessing drug-related objects and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.