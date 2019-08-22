An Alabama man charged with setting fires in a convenience store he burglarized was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dustin Wade Smith, 22, of 1764 County Road 31 in Piedmont, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place at around 3:30 a.m. May 21.
Smith used a crowbar to break into Rozy's Food Mart, 2406 Gadsden Road in Cave Spring, and steal a case of beer and a register drawer containing about $300 in cash.
He also used a lighter and accelerant he found in the store to set fires in multiple locations. The fires caused significant damage, causing the store to be closed.
Smith is charged with the felonies arson in the second degree, possession of tools to commit a crime, criminal damage to property in the second degree, smash-and-grab burglary and second-degree burglary. A misdemeanor charge of theft by taking is included.
He's also charged with being a fugitive from justice and is being held for Jackson County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.