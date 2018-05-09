Alabama man charged with aggravated assault
A Centre, Alabama man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for an attack on another Alabama man in Cave Spring earlier this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Lynn Jordan, 54, of County Road 33, Centre, struck a person in the head with an undisclosed object at a location on Davis Loop Road on January 8. The attack caused serious injuries to the right side of the victim's face.
Jordan, who was picked up at the Cherokee County Jail in Centre Tuesday, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.