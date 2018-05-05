Alabama man arrested on drug, fugitive charges
Authorities chased a man from Alabama into western Floyd County before the suspect wrecked his car, took off on foot and was subsequently caught by police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Lee Hill, 35, of 165 County Road 578, Centre, was arrested Friday near the intersection of Old River Road and Fosters Mill Road and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance after officers found a bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana in the vehicle. Hill was also charged with being a fugitive from justice in Alabama. He is also being held in the Floyd County Jail, without bond, on a municipal probation violation