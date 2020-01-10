Paul Taylor Trammell

A 40-year-old Alabama man was arrested Friday on aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children charges.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Paul Taylor Trammell, 40, of 675 County Road 449, Centre, was arrested by Floyd County police in an undisclosed location. He is also charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to seduce, solicit lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act as well as electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.

He remained at the Floyd County Jail on Friday night without bond. 

