A 40-year-old Alabama man was arrested Friday on aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Paul Taylor Trammell, 40, of 675 County Road 449, Centre, was arrested by Floyd County police in an undisclosed location. He is also charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to seduce, solicit lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act as well as electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
He remained at the Floyd County Jail on Friday night without bond.