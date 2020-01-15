An Alabama man has been charged with four counts of forgery charges and four counts felony check negotiating.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Back in August 2012, Kenneth Lee Todd, 67, of 1369 County Road 788, Ider, Alabama forged four checks for $278.43 each and used them as payments at the following Rome businesses: Rick's Little Garden on Dean Avenue, Rock Store on Kingston Highway and Kwik Way Foods on Calhoun Avenue.
Todd knew that the checks were forged and contained information that was in error, fictitious or assigned to another account holder.
Todd remained in jail Wednesday with a blanket bond of $7,900.