Alabama man accused of threatening to shoot another
An Alabama man was in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of pointing a pistol at another man and telling him “I will shoot you” at the Martha Berry Boulevard Wendy’s.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tywonte Jarvarius Jackson, 19, of Center Point, Alabama, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.