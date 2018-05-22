You are the owner of this article.
Alabama man accused of threatening to shoot another

Tywonte Jarvarius Jackson

An Alabama man was in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of pointing a pistol at another man and telling him “I will shoot you” at the Martha Berry Boulevard Wendy’s.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tywonte Jarvarius Jackson, 19, of Center Point, Alabama, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

