Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.