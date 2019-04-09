A Cherokee County, Alabama man faces multiple felony charges including possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Brandon Spivey, 28, of 1860 County Road 87, Gaylesville, Alabama was originally charged with motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor false report of a crime after taking a vehicle from an address on Turner Road and reporting that he had been kidnapped and forced into the vehicle against his will.
Spivey was charged with possession of meth after dropping the drugs on Ted Donath Road and being caught trespassing on property of a homeowner on Crackerneck Road. He was also charged with misdemeanors for prowling and criminal trespass.