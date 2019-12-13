An Alabama man was arrested at a gas station at 6 Shorter Ave. on Friday evening and charged with methamphetamine possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taz Allen Cox, 26, of 5004 County Road, Centre, Alabama, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects.
Allen and another Alabama man Kyle Dewayne Queen, 28, of 715 County Road 915, Leesburg, Alabama, were arrested and face additional undisclosed charges in Alabama. Both are being held without bond with a hold from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.