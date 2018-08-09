Alabama fugitive arrested in Rome
A Polk County man was released from Floyd County Jail and taken into custody by Alabama law enforcement Thursday, after being charged with felony fugitive from justice.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lachancey Colan Williams, 37, of 709 Smith Ave., Cedartown, was arrested at the intersection of Ga. 156 and Floyd Springs Road Wednesday night just before 11 p.m.
Jail personnel indicate the allegations against Williams involve burglary and theft of property in Cherokee County.