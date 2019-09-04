An Alabama couple await extradition after being arrested in Rome on fugitive from justice charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Ray Wilbanks Jr., 39, of 1801 Adamsburg Road, Fort Payne, and Wendy Wilbanks, 42, of 807 Alabama Avenue, Fort Payne, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and identified as fugitives from DeKalb County, Alabama.
Wendy Wilbanks is wanted on a failure to appear warrant involving drug charges. Charles Wilbanks is wanted on a felony theft of property warrant.