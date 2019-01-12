Floyd County Police have accused a Rome man of felony aggravated stalking after he struck a victim while he was under a conditional bond to have no violent contact with her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Walters Patrick, 48, of 12 Friar Tuck Drive, was arrested late Friday night following an altercation involving Patrick, a female victim and her father. Police claim Patrick struck the woman in the face during the incident.
Patrick was also charged with a misdemeanor for simple assault.