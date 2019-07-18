After being arrested on Monday for alleged sodomy charges, an 18-year-old Rome man is charged with several additional felonies from another incident in 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Austin Gaige Barton, 18, of 4 Scarlet Lane, pinned the victim down and raped her at his house in November 2018. Barton also threatened to kill the victim if she did not send him nude photographs. After the victim ended the relationship with Barton, he followed her around the city of Rome. Under Georgia Code the victim is considered a disabled adult.
Barton is charged with felony strong arm rape, terroristic acts and threats, theft by extortion, exploitation of a disabled adult, four counts of rape, misdemeanor simple battery and stalking.
Previously reported:
Barton engaged in a sex act at the Floyd County College and Career Academy after the complainant told him to stop. The October 2018 incident caused the complainant physical harm.
In a separate instance, during the spring of 2019 Barton sold weed trimmers to someone for $120 knowing that they were stolen.
Barton is charged with felony aggravated sodomy, two counts of exploiting a disabled person and misdemeanor theft by deception.