Additional charges filed in Steel King fight
A Rome man accused of punching and trying to strangle another man at Steel King Industries was additionally charged with endangering witnesses.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Nelson Neal, 51, of 306 Kingston Ave., was already facing aggravated assault and battery charges following a Wednesday afternoon fight in the plant at 30 Industrial Blvd.
Neal is additionally charged with felony aggravated battery and the misdemeanors disorderly conduct and reckless conduct. He remained in jail without bond Thursday.
Police said Neal also dropped an 80-pound guard rail post on the victim, causing a concussion, and "placed every witness in substantial danger." One witness was also struck while trying to stop the fight.