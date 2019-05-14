A Rome man is facing up to 21 counts of theft by taking and 13 counts of forgery after he reportedly took checks and packages out of several mailboxes from Nov. 24, 2017 - Jan. 31, 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Perry Lee Barnes Jr., 36, of 46 Lull Road, was picked up from Bartow County on Friday for taking checks out of a trucking company's mailbox last year. The report on which his additional charges which were filed Tuesday state he also took checks from four other victims. Barnes took 15 checks from the first victim's mailbox, five of which were worth more than $1,500 and eight worth less than $1,500. There was no mention of the remaining two checks in the report. Barnes took two more checks from victim two, a package from the mailbox of victim three and another check from victim four.
Barnes is charged with five counts of felony third degree forgery, eight counts of misdemeanor fourth degree forgery, 15 counts of theft by taking from victim one, four counts of theft by taking from victim two and one count of theft by taking for both victim three and four.
John Popham, staff writer