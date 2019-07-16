A Rome man and woman who were originally charged Monday with filing a serial number off of a shotgun are, along with a third individual, being charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Jadon Haywood, 18, of 102 Webster St., used a Marlin 550 bolt-action 12 gauge shotgun to take two smartphones, wallet, license plate and $170 cash. Haywood also fired the shotgun at the vehicle he was robbing, which had an adult and juvenile inside, blowing out the back windshield. He also hit the victim with his fists during the altercation on Shorter Avenue on Sunday.
Haywood is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery.
Kaylee Marie Huff, 19, of 102 Webster St., and Denzel Tate Haywood, 21, 127 Presley St., are both charged with the same charges. Denzel is also charged with felony tampering with a serial number.