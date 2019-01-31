A Rome man who was arrested on Jan. 26 for two felonies and a misdemeanor had another felony charge filed against him this week.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Edwin Antonio Sequen, 31, of 17 Brookstone Drive, is charged with felony aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act after he maliciously broke the victim's hand, causing disfigurement.
Sequen was previously charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor of cruelty to children in the third degree.