Additional charges filed against couple arrested last week after Wax Road standoff
A Cedartown man and Euharlee woman were served with additional charges Monday in relation to an April 1 incident on Wax Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kody Lane Gravett, 22, of 591 Mountain Home Road, Cedartown, and Kristin Marie Strickland, 19, of 276 Milam Bridge Road, Euharlee were originally arrested April 1. Gravett is charged with burglary, robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Monday, he was charged with another felony burglary for breaking into a home in the 3500 block of Old Rockmart Road on March 29 where guns were stolen.
Strickland, who was also arrested April 1, was also charged with the burglary on March 29 for taking Gravett to the home on the Old Rockmart Road.
Both remain in the Floyd County Jail without bond.