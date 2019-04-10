A Calhoun man arrested in late March for allegedly taking money for home repairs, but never completing the work is now facing additional charges in two other similar cases.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Carl Franklin Krueger, 38, of 148 Tate Estates Road SE, took $3,000 from an elderly victim in Rome for repairs to his chimney last October but never ordered materials and never completed the work promised. He also took $7,000 from a victim in Calhoun for home improvements and also never purchased any materials or completed the work promised in that case.
On Tuesday, Krueger was charged with felonies exploitation of an elder person, and two separate counts of theft by taking.
As previously reported, Krueger was accused in March of taking $10,000 from an elderly Rome woman in September 2018 to do renovations on her porch and never finished the job. He remained in jail Wednesday without bond.