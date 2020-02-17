A traffic stop for a tinted license plate cover led an Adairsville Police Department officer to find more than nine grams of marijuana in a vehicle -- then more than a pound of the plant at a residence, along with suspected THC butter, oil and other related items.
From the Adairsville Police Department:
An officer pulled over Michael Alberti on Poplar Springs Road near Cass Street on Feb. 11 and noticed the scent of marijuana as well as what they believed was several small pieces of marijuana in the driver's seat. A further search of the vehicle revealed small amounts throughout.
Alberti told police he makes "edibles" that are gluten- and dairy-free and the officer released him with a written warning. The officer asked Alberti where he stayed and he said at a nearby RV park.
Officers with the Adairsville Police Department and detectives then went to the RV park to execute a search warrant.
They found a large amount of suspected marijuana as well as suspected THC oil, suspected homemade 'butter' and jars containing suspected marijuana.
Officers also located multiple syringes containing a thick black liquid, which appeared to be homemade THC oil. Also found were numerous packages of unlabeled pills that appeared to be hand-packaged and suspected of containing THC.
Alberti is charged with felony possession of marijuana as well as possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.