A traffic stop for a tinted license plate cover led an Adairsville Police Department officer to find more than nine grams of marijuana in a vehicle, then more than a pound of the plant at a residence, along with suspected THC butter, oil and other related items.
From the Adairsville Police Department:
An officer pulled over Michael Alberti on Poplar Springs Road near Cass Street on February 11 and noticed the scent of marijuana as well as what they believed was several small pieces of marijuana in the driver's seat. A further search of the vehicle revealed small amounts throughout.
Alberti told police he "edibles" that are gluten and dairy free and the officer released him with a written warning. The officer asked Alberti was asked where he stayed, which he replied a nearby RV park.
Officers with the Adairsville Police department and detectives then went to the RV park to execute a search warrant.
They found a large amount of suspected marijuana as well as "suspected THC oil suspected homemade 'butter' and jars containing suspected marijuana were also located. Officers also located multiple syringes containing a thick black liquid which appeared to be homemade THC oil. Numerous packages of unlabeled pills were also located that appeared to be hand packaged and suspected to contain THC."
Alberti is charged with felony possession of marijuana as well as , possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.