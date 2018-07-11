Adairsville police charge driver with drug, hands-free violations
From staff reports
A Calhoun man cited under Georgia's new distracted driving law was being held on felony charges in the Bartow County Jail Wednesday after police reportedly found a cache of Alprazolam in the car.
Adairsville police pulled over Stanley Lee Taylor, 34, of 109 Taylor Bridge Road in Calhoun, on Ga. 140 Tuesday after seeing his vehicle weaving over the road.
According to police Capt. Louis Dean:
Taylor appeared to be very nervous and the officer asked permission to search his vehicle. Approximately 127 Alprazolam pills were found in a glass container stuffed between the seats.
Taylor was charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bond is set at $7,800.
He also is facing a misdemeanor charge of failing to maintain a lane and received a ticket for violating the July 1 law prohibiting the use of cellphones while driving unless they are set up for hands-free operation.