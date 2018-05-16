You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Adairsville man charged with possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Lamar Greene

Daniel Lamar Greene

 (anonymous)

Floyd county Sheriff's deputies have jailed an Adairsville man for felony possession of methamphetamine.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Daniel Lamar Greene, 33, of 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested at a location on Knowles Road in Floyd County around 10:40 Tuesday night. Officers found a quantity of meth in a watch pocket.

Bond for Greene on the meth was set at $5,700 however he is being held without bond on undisclosed charges in authorities in Bartow County.

Comments disabled.