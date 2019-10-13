Three people charged in the 2018 shooting of a Florida traveler at an Adairsville convenience store are being prosecuted in federal court.
The incident – which happened May 7, 2018, at the QuikTrip on Ga. 140 off I-75 – sparked a three-day manhunt across Northwest Georgia and into Tennessee.
Kristy Lynn Davis, 37, of 25 Kay Drive in Summerville pleaded not guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Rome. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson scheduled a pretrial conference for Oct. 24.
Destany Marie Schubert, 21, of 8339 Highway 337 in LaFayette and Michael Sean Conner, 25, of 600 Jordan Road in Sparta, Tennessee, have not yet entered pleas.
A criminal indictment filed Sept. 24 charges Conner with shooting the man during an attempted carjacking. Davis and Schubert are charged with helping Conner evade arrest.
The 30-year-old Florida man, identified as Jonathan Michael Meyer by Adairsville police, was flown to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition but has since recovered. Adairsville police credited social media for helping to name and track down the suspects, who were recorded on QuikTrip surveillance cameras.
According to GBI and Adairsville Police Department reports, Meyer had been traveling from Tennessee to his home in Clearwater, Florida, and pulled over to take a nap at the convenience store. The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m.
Schubert, called the getaway driver in reports, was arrested later that day in Walker County and Conner was captured in Marion County, Tennessee. Davis was arrested two days later in Catoosa County.
♦ A Floyd County man accused of selling a heroin concoction that killed a local buyer also is awaiting trial in federal court.
A pretrial conference for Shane Terhune, 43, of 1123 Ladell Road, is scheduled for Dec. 10 in U.S. District Court in Rome.
A federal grand jury indicted Terhune July 2 on a charge of selling the deadly drug mixture “containing a detectable amount of heroin” on July 6, 2018.
He was initially arrested by local officers on July 11, 2018, and charged with trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine along with other drug and weapons violations.
The decision to try him in federal court came after the unnamed buyer died. U.S. Attorney BJay Pak made the announcement in July, during the demolition of the “7 UP House,” a notorious drug den at 216 E. 20th St. in Rome.