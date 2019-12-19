An Acworth man remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon on felony theft and burglary charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Christopher Lee Moss, 45, of 4 Dripping Rock Trail, entered a residence on Saddle Mountain Road back on Dec. 3, taking a fire box containing documents, as well as gold plated flatware. He also took possession of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, valued at $3,000, from the carport.
Moss was still in possession of the vehicle and some of the other items upon his arrest Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of felony burglary, and one count of theft by taking.