Acura stolen from FMC parking lot
A man told police someone took his 1998 Acura, valued at $1,300, from the parking lot of Floyd Medical Center two weeks ago while he was being treated for a blood infection.
According to Rome police reports:
The man parked the car at the hospital at 304 Turner McCall Blvd. on May 15 and was admitted to the hospital. He stayed there until May 19, when he noticed his car keys were missing as was the vehicle. He said he was “out of it” due to his medication and did not remember if someone came into his room and took his keys.
An officer asked the man why it took until Tuesday to report the theft. The man claimed he wanted to check around to see if his son had taken it. He also said he was given the name of a possible suspect, who was reportedly seen driving the vehicle in Plainville last week.