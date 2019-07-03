A Rome couple was being held without bond on felony charges Wednesday night after the Rome Metro Task Force reportedly found drugs in their home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Marcus Andre Lackey, 37, and Crystal Brown Lackey, 27, of 126 E. 13th St., had items used to make and distribute synthetic marijuana in their public housing unit at John Graham Homes. Officers also found marijuana and digital scales.
They are each facing felony charges of manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possessing drugs in a housing project and possession drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.
The Lackeys also are each charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.