A stolen Butterfinger, an attempted bicycle escape and drugs
A Taylorsville man was arrested Friday evening after being accused of attempting to escape from police on his bicycle after taking a Butterfinger from a convenience store while in possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Steve Allen Reece, 40, of 268 John K Road in Taylorsville, was taken into custody in the backyard of a Rosewood Road home just before 8 p.m.
A Rome police officer was dispatched to the BP gas station at 12 Shorter Ave. around 7:45 p.m., following the report of a man stealing a candy bar and then leaving on his bicycle, heading west on Shorter Avenue.
The officer caught up with Reece in the parking lot of Alto Plaza and pulled up behind him, honking his horn to try and get him to stop.
“You don’t have your blue light on,” Reece told the officer, as he continued to ride along Shorter Avenue.
After continuing to follow Reece, the officer turned on his blue lights and siren. However, instead of stopping, he just started pedaling faster on his bicycle. He was followed to 3 Dougherty St., where the officer tried to cut him off, but he did not stop.
Getting out of his patrol car, the officer started chasing Reece on foot, as he rode across Shorter Avenue and turned onto Rosewood Road. The officer was able to catch up with him after he rode into the backyard of a Rosewood Road home and fell off his bike after hitting a muddy area.
When Reece tried to get up and run, the officer pulled out his taser and aimed it at him. It did not have to be used, as Reece began to follow the officer’s orders to stay on the ground as he was handcuffed.
Reece was picked up — the Butterfinger had been smashed under his body — and was asked his name.
“James Pilgrim,” Reece said, also giving a false birthdate.
Inside Reece’s black backpack, the officer found a pouch with three hypodermic needles; one had heroin, one had meth and one was empty. The heroin and meth were shot into cotton swabs and taken as evidence.
Reece’s bicycle was also taken in by the department for safekeeping.
At the jail, Reece finally gave the officer his actual name, leading to an additional charge due to him lying before.
Reece is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of meth. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer. He also has a misdemeanor theft by shoplifting warrant and a probation warrant in Floyd County.
He remained in jail without bond Saturday. A hold has also been placed on him for the Aragon Police Department.