Rome Police have arrested two individuals in connection with an early morning shooting in front of the Alto Plaza shopping center off Shorter Avenue. The victim, Sigmund Deaslo White, 43, was found lying beside Buffalo's restaurant around 6:45 Wednesday morning and investigators recovered at least ten shell casings from an area in front of the restaurant.
According to a press release from the police department, Nichole Lynn Hill, 35, of 2926 Kingston Highway, and Michael Wade Hastings, 28, of 83 Manning Lake Road, were found in a red truck after information led police to a location in the area of Burnett Ferry Road.
Police responded to a call to 911 from someone who reported hearing multiple shots fired, and found White, who had been shot in the back. He was stabilized by emergency medical personnel on the scene and then taken to Floyd Medical Center for surgery. Police reported Wednesday afternoon that White was in stable condition.
White was able to provide some information to police which led them to the West Rome area where they found the truck and made a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of both suspects around 11:30 a.m.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said that after the arrest of Hastings and Hill, officers were able to recover a .45 caliber pistol they believe was used during the assault on White. Hastings has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a felony while Hill was arrested on a previous failure to appear warrant.
If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, please contact Lt. John Walters 706-238-5122.