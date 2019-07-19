Mr. Charles Edward Young, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at a local hospital. Mr. Young was born on July 16, 1943, the son of late Willis Young and Mildred Ammonds Young. He was a boilermaker by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Young; one sister, Louise Kilgo. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Young; children, Charles Young Jr., Scott Young, Ryan Tippens, and Tammy Cochran; seven grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of the arrangements.