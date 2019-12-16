Barbara Lam Yarbrough, 68, of Dalton passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Henry Lam, Sr. and Betty Hackney Williams. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Lam. Barbara loved her family and was a proud "Baba" to her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Chris and Stephanie Yarbrough, Katie and Rodney Rowe and Jim and Dr. Courtney Yarbrough; grandchildren, Ashley, Megan and Wesley Yarbrough and Alex and Josie Rowe; siblings, Thomas H. Lam, Jr. and Laura E. Williams. A private service will be held for family. The family requests that memorials be made to, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation to be used for cardiac care, P.O. Box 1168 Dalton, GA 30722. Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
