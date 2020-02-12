David Henley Wyatt was born December 31, 1943 at Ft. McPherson, Georgia and passed away unexpectedly on February 7 at his home in Athens, Georgia. David attended Culver Military Academy and graduated from Darlington School where he was on the wrestling team. He earned his undergraduate degree from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina and his Master's at the University of South Carolina. He taught school in various towns around Georgia before moving to Athens in the early 1980's and going into the real estate business. He became an avid swimmer every day at the YMCA. He is predeceased by his twin brother, Eugene, and parents Alexander Knox Wyatt and Kathryn Henley Wyatt. He is survived by his brother, Alex K. Wyatt, Jr., of Roswell, Georgia and sister, Kathryn Wyatt Cheves of Greenville, South Carolina. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.