Mrs. Mary Joyce Myers Worley, age 78 of Rome passed away Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.