Mary Joyce Worley, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Ted Worley with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. She was born in Savannah, Georgia to Romie and Lucy Myers and spent her younger years in Savannah and was in the first graduating class of Groves High School in 1959. She worked prior to retirement at Enloe Drugs and Miller's/Hess Dept store as office manager. She was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. She loved road trips to visit family and cooking and baking and in her later years she derived great enjoyment from viewing the eagle activity at Berry College, collecting quilts, and her many beloved cats. She is survived by her husband Ted Worley and daughters Terry Ingram of Waynesville NC and Lisa Worley Owens of Rome. She is also survived by her baby brother Michael Myers whom she had the honor of naming at birth, his wife Paula Myers and a special and adored, niece Misty Myers Wallace. And a very special sister in law Robin Myers. She is also survived by two sisters Janice Harrell and Linda Barnes and two stepdaughters Terry Roberson and Ilene Carter and a stepson Mark Worley and multiple beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Romie (Bubba) Myers, Larry Myers and Randy Myers. The family of Joyce Worley sincerely wishes to thank the earthly angels of Heyman Hospice, Stacey Mobbs and Kenisha Staples for their extraordinary love and care during the transition to her heavenly home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heyman Hospice of Rome in honor of Joyce M. Worley. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral home in Rome with Dr.Frank Wood officiating. Receiving of friends begins at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.