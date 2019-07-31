Stephen Daniel "Steve" Womack, age 56, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Steve was born January 25, 1963, a son of Carolyn Joann Morgan and Hubert Womack. He was a self-employed carpenter who loved hunting, fishing and camping. Steve was an excellent cook and gardener and also loved motorcycles. Steve is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Sam Chunara, Briana and Cody Hall and Shirley Womack; seven grandsons; Mother, Carolyn Morgan Rogers; Father, Hubert Womack; sister, Carol Dutton; brothers, Dewayne Womack and Chris Womack. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be Friday evening, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. In keeping with Steve's wishes, he will be cremated. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Stephen Daniel "Steve" Womack.