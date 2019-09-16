Mrs. Jo Ann Howell Womack, age 85, of Rome passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Mrs. Womack was born in Rome, Georgia on May 13, 1934, the daughter of the late William Farris Howell and the late Mary Kathleen Broome Howell. She grew up in Rome and graduated from Rome High School, Class of 1953. She attended Shorter College. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Womack was a wonderful cook and loved gardening and taking care of her family. As a young woman she was active in a local bridge club that she and her husband Wendell enjoyed. She was also a member of her local garden club. Mrs. Womack always had a smile and a sweet comment for anyone she knew, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Womack was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wendell, to whom she was married on July 14 1956. She is survived by her three children Mary Beth Womack Akins and her husband Andrew, Robert Wendell Womack Jr., and Amy Celeste Womack Wheeler and her husband Scott, all of Rome; two grandchildren Laura Kate Steadman Green and her husband Justin, of Stone Mountain, and Jeremy Corbett Steadman of Rome, and one great-grandchild Duncan Henry Green. The family will be having a private memorial service for Mrs. Womack. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.