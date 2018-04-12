Mrs. Wilma Pearl Broom Fitzgerald, age 83, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Fitzgerald was born January 31, 1935 in Rome, a daughter of the late Ervin Broom and Birma Dewberry Broom. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church but attended Lakeview Baptist Church with her husband George. Mrs. Fitzgerald was a retired manager of the Krystal and she attended Coosa High School. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James V. Williams Sr., and her brothers, C.E. Broom Sr. and Calvin Broom.
Survivors include her husband, George Fitzgerald; son, James V. "Jimmy" Williams, Rome; brothers, Franklin (Bobbie) Broome Sr., Hattiesburg, Miss.; Billy (Sue) Broome Sr., of Rome; Lasker (Betty) Broom, Lyerly; sisters, Julia (Hugh Don) Mathis, Rome; Alma Dowdy, Rome; Louise Trapp, Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Glosson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.until the service on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Fitzgerald’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.