Mrs. Wilma Pearl Broom Fitzgerald, age 83, of Rome, passed awayWednesday, April 11, 2018,in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Gloss on officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.until the service on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in theFridayedition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Fitzgerald’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.