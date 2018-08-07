Mrs.Willie Belle Ware, 92, of Polk County, Ga., passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018. She was born to the late Shepherd and Mattie Hutchins Davis on August 10, 1925 in Polk County, Ga. She was married to Frank Sanford Ware and to this union 10 children were born. She was a faithful member of the West Aragon Church of Christ since 1951. Sister Ware was involved in many activities at church and loved to teach and participate in Ladies Day. She was also a speaker for Ladies Day at different congregations. She loved personal work and helping others. Her favorite hobby was gardening. She loved flowers: any kind of flower was her kind of flower.
She was employed by the late Dr. and Mrs. Charles Smith for over 45 years. Over the years, her employment grew more into friendship than work.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Frank; children, Frank Eugene Ware, Nathaniel Ware, Barbara Williams, and Steve Ware; siblings, Shepherd Davis Jr., Franklin Davis, and Revere Hudson.
She leaves to mourn her: brother, Rueben Napoleon Davis; children, Larry Ware (Lynda), Rome, Ga., Addie Wood (Linzy), Rockmart, Ga., Carolyn Mitchell (Wayne), Aragon, Ga., Kathy Staten, Aragon, Ga., Robert Ware (Phyllis), Joann Mitchell (Alton), Temple, Ga.; nineteen grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Bobbie Tolbert, William and Mary Hudson, Teresa Bernstein; and all the members of the congregation that she loved so much.
There will be a wake from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Wright Memorial Chapel, 814 S. Broad St., Rome.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. at West Aragon Church of Christ, 655, Cashtown Loop, Aragon, with Robert Clemons Sr. speaking. Mrs. Ware will repose from noon until the hour of service.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.