On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, Robert "Bob" Alexander Williams, Jr. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 84 in Charlotte, NC. Formerly of Georgia, he and his late wife Olivia, served almost 30 years as Southern Baptist Missionaries to Honduras. His family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Mabelton, GA. He will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens adjoining the church. For a complete biography please visit www.heritagecares.com